Rrëzohet një aeroplan luftarak F-18 në Spanjë, publikohen pamjet

Një aeroplan luftarak F-18 është rrëzuar në Spanjë dhe në rrjetet sociale janë publikuar pamjet e momentit të rrëzimit.

Siç raportohet, në aeroplan kishin ndodhur disa probleme gjatë një fluturimi demonstrues, transmeton Telegrafi.

F-18 fighter jet crashed in Spain

During a demonstration flight, "some problems" occurred in the plane.

The pilot managed to eject, his life was not in danger, but he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

It is reported that none of the people nearby were injured. pic.twitter.com/lwpPo73sd4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 20, 2023