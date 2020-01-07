Mrekulli e re nga Mercedes: Një frymëzim nga Avatar (VIDEO)

Prototipi i fundit nga Mercedes është frymëzuar nga filmi Avatar.
Gjigandi gjerman projektoi makinën në bashkëpunim me regjisorin e njohur James Camerun dhe producentin Jon Landau.
Ajo mban shenjën AVTR Mercedes-Benz Vizion 2020.
Shikoni këtë automjet mahnitës. /tesheshi/
This Mercedes can drive sideways | AVTR
This car is inspired by the movie Avatar… it is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR. Mercedes worked closely with the director of Avatar, James Cameron and Jon Landau to come up with a car that could act as your avatar in the movie. Check out some of its coolest features…Massive thanks to Mercedes and the Chief Designer Gorden Wagener for giving us here an exclusive look at this incredible car.
Gepostet von Supercar Blondie am Montag, 6. Januar 2020